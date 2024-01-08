A goal in either half by Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes ended Wigan Athletic’s FA Cup journey as Manchester United ran out 2-0 winners at the DW Stadium.

Thelo Aasgaard is denied early by Andre Onana

Latics' best opportunity was their first, in the opening 10 minutes, when Thelo Aasgaard was denied by a brilliant save from Andre Onana.

Sam Tickle did likewise at the other end from Marcus Rashford, before Scott McTominay side-footed wide from a good position.

United went in front midway through the first period, when Dalot fired home from 15 yards, with no chance for Tickle.

The goalkeeper and his side then had a massive let-off when he fumbled a shot from Rashford against his right-hand post, and was relieved to dive on the ball on the goalline.

Stephen Humphrys tried his luck from distance with a shot that fizzed past the far post and just in front of Martial Godo's outstretched boot.

Rashford sent a free-kick just wide, before another swerving shot was parried by Tickle and bundled wide by McTominay.

Latics had another let-off when Alejandro Garnacho cut in off the right flank and unleashed a left-foot shot that hit the bar.

A Fernandes cross was then bundled wide by Rasmus Hojlund, with Latics grateful to get through to the break without further damage.

The home side had half a chance at the beginning of the second period when Godo couldn't make a connection to Aasgaard's cross.

Kobbie Mainoo's low shot forced another good save from Tickle, before United doubled their advantage with 16 minutes to go.

Fernandes went down in the box under Liam Shaw's challenge, and the Portugal international sent Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards.