REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Norwich City 0
Wigan Athletic continued their unbeaten record under Shaun Maloney – but slip back to the foot of the Championship table – after a 0-0 draw against Norwich City.
Three times Latics could have opened the scoring inside the opening 15 minutes - and three times they couldn't put the ball away.
Callum Lang and Will Keane – both restored to the starting XI – were denied by fine saves from Angus Gunn after getting themselves clean through.
Then James McClean fired into the side-netting from a decent position.
Josh Sargent missed the target with Norwich's first effort at goal, before Latics suffered a huge blow when Jack Whatmough limped off through injury.
That meant Steven Caulker coming on in his place, and Latics remained on top, with Lang forcing another fine save from Gunn, and Keane unable to convert a difficult rebound.
Gunn saved again from Lang right on half-time, with the visitors delighted to go in on level terms.
Grant Hanley headed wide from a Norwich corner shortly after the restart, but that was about it in terms of goalmouth action as the game gradually petered out.
However, the standing ovation given to the Latics players at the end showed how much the fanbase thought of their efforts.
And although Huddersfield and Blackpool both leapfrogged Latics in the table, Maloney’s men remain only two points from safety.
They also made it three clean sheets out of four matches since the new manager came in, with Bristol City the only side to find a way through.