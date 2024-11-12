REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Nottingham Forest Under-21s 0 (Latics win 3-0 on penalties)

By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Nov 2024, 21:20 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 22:17 GMT
Tom Watson was Latics' hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s by making three saves out of three in the penalty shoot-outTom Watson was Latics' hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s by making three saves out of three in the penalty shoot-out
Tom Watson was Latics' hero against Nottingham Forest Under-21s by making three saves out of three in the penalty shoot-out
Goalkeeper Tom Watson kept Wigan Athletic’s on the Wembley trail in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy with a hat-trick of penalty saves in the shoot-out victory over Nottingham Forest Under-21s after a quite dreadful 90 minutes ended goalless at the Brick.

Warren Joyce’s young Forest side had an early sight of goal, with Adam Berry - wearing the No.99 shirt - seeing a stinging strike tipped over the top by Watson.

At the other end, a defensive error allowed Joe Hugill to race in on goal, one on one with goalkeeper Aaron Bott.

The on-loan Manchester United man slipped the ball past Bott, but with nowhere near enough power and a defender got back to easily clear.

But that was about it in terms of entertainment, save a late free-kick from Chris Sze that cleared the bar by a few inches.

And with Watson following up successful spot-kicks from Silko Thomas, Matt Smith and Will Aimson – to deny Jack Nadin, James Sinclair and Kyle McAdam – Latics booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

