REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Port Vale 0: Latics suffer more frustration against a struggling side
After being held by Burton and losing at Cambridge - two more sides fighting for their lives at the bottom - Latics were again unable to turn the majority of the ball into goals on the board.
They almost opened the scoring in fortuitous fashion when, after good work from Steven Sessegnon and Callum McManaman, Matt Smith's shot took a huge deflection off Thelo Aasgaard, completely wrong-footing Connor Ripley, but the ball flew just wide of the target.
Vale were almost in when a two-on-two break led to the ball being played to former Latics man Gavin Massey, who took a touch, which allowed Sam Tickle to race off his line to make a vital block.
Matt Smith caused problems either side of half-time, with a corner being flicked on to Aasgaard, who had the ball stolen off him by Ripley.
Shortly after the restart, a Smith cross was only just in front of Scott Smith, and Ripley had to claw it round the far post.
Godo fired against a post as Latics pushed, with substitute Charlie Kelman unable to force the rebound in - although the flag was up in any case for offside.
But Vale finished the stronger, and they came close to nicking what would have been a vital victory in their fight against the drop.
Tom Sang found himself unmarked at the far post, only to head wide, before Tickle made a sensational double save to keep out a deflected James Plant, and also the rebound from Baylee Dipepa.
