Wigan Athletic starlet shortlisted for League One Young Player of the Year

Hughes - who this season broke into the England Under-20 squad - will be going up against Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United) and Karamoko Dembele (Blackpool) for the award, which will be announced at the league’s annual ceremony in London on Sunday, April 14.

The 20-year-old has made 46 appearances in his maiden full season in the first team, scoring three times.

Charlie Hughes has been shortlisted for the League One Young Player of the Year award

Elsewhere in League One, Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby County) and Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) are up for the Player of the Year gong.

And John Mousinho (Portsmouth), Steve Evans (Stevenage) and Darren Ferguson (Peterborough United) are up for the Manager of the Season award.

In the Championship, Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Liam Rosenior (Hull City) and Daniel Farke (Leeds United) are in the running to be named Manager of the Season.

Following promotion from League One last season, McKenna’s exploits in leading Ipswich’s promotion push have earned him a place on the shortlist.

Farke is also on the list, the two-time Championship-winning manager having overseen an unbeaten home-season so far with Leeds aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The final name on the shortlist is Rosenior, highlighted for a stellar campaign at Hull as they push for a play-off place in the manager's first full season in charge.

In line for the Championship Player of the Season award are two players spearheading promotion pushes, as well as the division’s top scorer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the league’s standout performers at Leicester, scoring 11 goals and assisting 13 from the heart of midfield.

Meanwhile, Leeds' Crysencio Summerville has had an impressive season from the wing, scoring 17 and laying on eight.

The shortlist is completed by Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn, who currently sits at the top of the goalscoring charts with 23 goals.

Archie Gray (Leeds United), Jon Rowe (Norwich City) and Jordan James (Birmingham City) are on the shortlist for Young Player of the Year in the Championship.

In League Two, Nigel Clough (Mansfield Town), Mike Williamson (MK Dons) and Lee Bell (Crewe Alexandra) are shortlisted for Manager of the Season, with all three of their respective clubs currently occupying at least a play-off position.

Competing for the Player of the Season accolade are two players aiming to fire their clubs to automatic promotion in Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town) and Elliot Lee (Wrexham AFC), as well as

Jodi Jones (Notts County), who has a record-breaking 23 assists and five goals under his belt so far in the campaign.

Rob Apter (Tranmere Rovers), Max Dean (MK Dons) and Ethan Pye (Stockport County) will compete for the Young Player of the Year in League Two.

The respective Teams of the Year and Goal of the Season will be announced on the night.