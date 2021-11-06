REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Solihull Moors 0

Charlie Wyke in action against Solihull

Latics were almost off to a flyer inside 90 seconds with Gwion Edwards having a shot tipped over the top.

Tom Pearce saw a shot deflected over before Kell Watts limped off, to be replaced by Curtis Tilt.

Latics had a scare when Harry Boyes' corner missed everyone at the near post, and it was a good job Jamie Jones was alert to claw the ball away to safety.

But it was a tale of frustration for Latics, underlined at the break when Tilt failed to appear, with Luke Robinson replacing the substitute.

Another cracking effort from Edwards - again cutting in from the left on to his right foot - forced another very good save from Ryan Boot.

Corners from Pearce and Max Power caused mayhem in the Solihull box, with the latter's effort taking a couple of flicks on its way through before hitting the far post before being booted clear.

But Latics couldn't quite find the key to unlock the determined visiting rearguard, despite the late introductions of Thelo Aasgaard, Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys.