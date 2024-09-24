REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Stevenage 0 - Olakigbe debut is highlight of frustrating night for Tics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some nice touches off the bench from Michael Olakigbe – making his debut after recovering from a broken leg sustained in pre-season – were the only real positives as Wigan Athletic were held to a goalless draw by Stevenage.

Latics had an early scare when Jamie Reid fired inches wide inside two minutes, and the home side struggled to get into their stride.

Not even a bone-crunching challenge from Callum McManaman - at the expense of a yellow card - could gee them into life.

Michael Olakigbe made his long-awaited debut for Latics against Stevenage

Inevitably, it was McManaman who had Latics' best chance of the opening 45 minutes, when he cut in off the right-hand side, 25 yards from goal.

However, his left-footed shot - which looked to be goalbound - hit the head of a defender on its way behind for a corner.

James Carragher replaced Luke Chambers at the interval, and again Latics were given a scare at the beginning of the half.

This time a free-kick from Harvey White flew past the far post, after nicking the wall.

Latics made a further three changes 10 minutes into the second period, with Dion Rankine, Thelo Aasgaard and Michael Olakigbe - making his debut - on for Silko Thomas, McManaman and Jensen Weir.

But still Stevenage pushed, and Dan Kemp tried his luck from 20 yards, only to see his shot easily held by Sam Tickle.

Nice footwork from Olakigbe won him a yard, and his pull-back found Baba Adeeko, whose volley was tipped over.

Olakigbe shot then saw a shot touched round the post by Murphy Cooper, before Matt Smith replaced Scott Smith for the last 20 – to no avail.