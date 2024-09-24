Wigan Athletic chief outlines plans for Wigan Warriors hook-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Rioch believes Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors can 'learn from each other' and prosper under the ownership of Mike Danson.

The two clubs have already become more closely aligned since Danson took control of Latics last summer and the Warriors at the end of 2023.

And Rioch, Latics' sporting director, has outlined his hopes that working in tandem can help both organisations reach even greater heights.

Gregor Rioch believes Latics and Warriors can 'learn from each other' to the benefit of both clubs

"We're in constant touch with the Warriors, who are obviously at the business end of their season," said Rioch, speaking exclusively to Wigan Today.

"They've been spending a fair bit of time at Christopher Park, with their pitch being re-laid at Robin Park following the recent concerts over the summer.

"And you only have to look at the classy messages sent out by Matty (Peet, Warriors coach) and his squad to our women's team ahead of their first home game earlier this month, wishing them good luck, to see the goodwill that exists between the two clubs.

"There's a lot of dialogue that's going on between both clubs and I'm sure, as time goes on and we find more time between our hectic schedules, we can get both departments together and learn from each other.

"Even to the point of where each club's management watch the games from...it would be great to sit down and hear what Matty gets from watching the games from the gantry, and yet football managers are in the technical area.

"I remember going back to the 1990s, there were a few managers that started sitting up in the stands especially for the first half...my dad (Bruce, former Latics and Arsenal manager) did it a lot...he'd have the old telephone hooked up to the dug-out if needed.

"It would be good to hear both views, and you glean so much from seeing how other people and other organisations do things.

"That's just one element, but there are obviously so many transferable skills that we will look to take advantage of. I've watched the Warriors train, and I'm just staggered at how disciplined and how hard they train, it's very impressive, and something we can definitely benefit from."