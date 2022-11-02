Josh Tymon popped up with the only goal just after the hour mark, having fired just wide with barely a minute gone.

At the other end, Max Power’s shot from distance touched the outside of the post on its way behind, with James McClean seeing a cross-shot fly inches past the far post.

James McClean tries a shot against his old Stoke side

The Irishman then sent over a corner that was headed over by Jack Whatmough, before Latics came agonisingly closer to the opening goal.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa 's lovely cross looked perfect for the onrushing Will Keane, but he couldn't keep his header down.

After Jordan Cousins fired just over the top for Wigan, Jamie Jones was in the right place at the right time to make a super stop with his legs after a mad goalmouth scramble in the home box.

The respite was only temporary, however, as Stoke broke the deadlock just after the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tymon drove through the left channel and smashed the ball under an exposed Jones.

Latics sent on Josh Magennis, Charlie Wyke and Thelo Aasgaard for Broadhead, Darikwa and Cousins, with Keane dropping into the No.10 role.

And hey almost equalised in added time, with Tom Naylor bundling home after a melee following a corner.

But the flag was up on the near side, and the goal was disallowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad