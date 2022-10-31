Latics have dropped like a stone in recent weeks having lost six out of their last seven matches.

That's despite a much improved showing in the last two games, against then-leaders QPR and highly-fancied Watford.

Jason Kerr is adamant Latics can turn around their recent dip in results

Both of Rangers' goals in their 2-1 win at Loftus Road and Watford's winner at the weekend came from set-pieces.

And the dreaded 'fine margins' were underlined with Josh Magennis hitting the woodwork last week, and both Will Keane and Jack Whatmough doing the same against the Hornets.

"We've had chances in the games to come away with all three points," acknowledged Kerr.

"It's just big moments in games...they're taking their chances and we didn't.

"And especially as a defender, conceding from set-plays, it's not what you're after.

"But we're all determined to stick together and put that right.

"This is the Championship, and that's what happens when you're playing against good sides and good players.

"Probably last year if we'd played as well as we are, we would be winning games.

"It's a much tougher task this time round, and we're finding that the hard way."

Kerr does see plenty of positives in recent performances, despite results not going their way.

"It works both ways," he said. "On one hand you're so frustrated because you've played so well and come away with nothing.

"But it's also a positive, because we can move forward with the performances, we can work on things and hopefully turn those performances into results.

"We know this is a results-based industry, and we need to focusing on the good things we're doing and build on that.

"The team spirit here has always been excellent, and that won't charge because we've been on the wrong end of a few results.

"The good thing about the Championship is there's never time to dwell on things and lick your wounds.

"There's always another game just around the corner and another chance to put things right."

Kerr is also adamant boss Leam Richardson - who last week signed a new three-year deal - is the man to turn things around.

"The gaffer's been amazing for us since I've been here, and also prior to that," he added.

"He's obviously had a lot of interest from other clubs, and there's no surprise in that because he's a really good manager.

"We just want to work as hard as we can for him and get him the results we deserve."

Richardson himself is delighted to be given a long-term mandate to continue rebuilding the club he joined as assistant to Paul Cook in 2017.

“We are still way short of where we want to be, but it will come in time and those small steps,” he said.

“As a manager, it’s always your job to leave somewhere better than where you found it.

“We want a really competitive nature and philosophy around the football club, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

