REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Swansea City 2
Wigan Athletic crashed 2-0 at home to Swansea City to edge closer to an immediate return to League One.
Joel Piroe was twice given the freedom of the DW Stadium to fire identical first-half goals that gave the Swans a stranglehold on the game they never looked like relinquishing.
The Dutchman was only denied a hat-trick before the break by Ben Amos’ left-hand post, with Ryan Nyambe in particular having a tortuous afternoon.
Despite the second-half introduction of Thelo Aasgaard, Josh Magennis, top scorer Will Keane, Tom Pearce and Scott Smith - making his league debut - Latics were kept at arm's length.
Keane lashed over a decent chance from 12 yards, before Aasgaard was denied a late consolation in the closing stages.
The Norway Under-21 international tried his luck from 25 yards, and his curling effort was heading for the top corner before being tipped away in spectacular fashion by Andy Fisher, who enjoyed his return to his home town.
Latics remain eight points adrift of safety, but have onbly five matches now to pull off what looks to be an impossible task.