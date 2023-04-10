News you can trust since 1853
REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Swansea City 2

Wigan Athletic crashed 2-0 at home to Swansea City to edge closer to an immediate return to League One.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read

Joel Piroe was twice given the freedom of the DW Stadium to fire identical first-half goals that gave the Swans a stranglehold on the game they never looked like relinquishing.

Wigan Athletic chief clarifies Will Keane contract 'mystery'.
The Dutchman was only denied a hat-trick before the break by Ben Amos’ left-hand post, with Ryan Nyambe in particular having a tortuous afternoon.

Max Power gets to grips with Joe Allen in the engine roomMax Power gets to grips with Joe Allen in the engine room
Max Power gets to grips with Joe Allen in the engine room
Despite the second-half introduction of Thelo Aasgaard, Josh Magennis, top scorer Will Keane, Tom Pearce and Scott Smith - making his league debut - Latics were kept at arm's length.

Keane lashed over a decent chance from 12 yards, before Aasgaard was denied a late consolation in the closing stages.

The Norway Under-21 international tried his luck from 25 yards, and his curling effort was heading for the top corner before being tipped away in spectacular fashion by Andy Fisher, who enjoyed his return to his home town.

Latics remain eight points adrift of safety, but have onbly five matches now to pull off what looks to be an impossible task.

