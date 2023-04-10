Joel Piroe was twice given the freedom of the DW Stadium to fire identical first-half goals that gave the Swans a stranglehold on the game they never looked like relinquishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman was only denied a hat-trick before the break by Ben Amos’ left-hand post, with Ryan Nyambe in particular having a tortuous afternoon.

Max Power gets to grips with Joe Allen in the engine room

Despite the second-half introduction of Thelo Aasgaard, Josh Magennis, top scorer Will Keane, Tom Pearce and Scott Smith - making his league debut - Latics were kept at arm's length.

Keane lashed over a decent chance from 12 yards, before Aasgaard was denied a late consolation in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norway Under-21 international tried his luck from 25 yards, and his curling effort was heading for the top corner before being tipped away in spectacular fashion by Andy Fisher, who enjoyed his return to his home town.