Wigan Athletic chief clarifies Will Keane contract 'mystery'

Shaun Maloney has moved to clarify the contract situation of Wigan Athletic's top scorer Will Keane.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 9th Apr 2023, 20:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 21:01 BST

The FA recently released details of all agents' fees paid over the last 12 months, and it was a shock to see the name of Keane listed under 'updated contracts'.

Callum Lang on a Wigan Athletic campaign that's 'never really got going'
Last year's League One golden boot winner signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, which was only set to expire at the end of this season.

Shaun Maloney has revealed Will Keane signed a two-year contract extension last summerShaun Maloney has revealed Will Keane signed a two-year contract extension last summer
Shaun Maloney has revealed Will Keane signed a two-year contract extension last summer
But it transpires he penned a three-year contract extension last summer which, for some reason, was not announced by the then powers-that-be.

Maloney explained: "He signed a new deal, I believe, back in August...obviously a few months before I arrived, and it predates Kolo (Toure) as well.

"I was informed when I arrived he'd already signed the contract, I'm not too sure why it wasn't released at the time.

"But he's here for another two years after this season."

And Maloney could not be happier about the situation.

"I've known Will for a long time, he's a really good technical player, a very talented player," the Latics boss added.

"And I hope he's with us for many seasons to come.

"I played with him for a short time at Hull, so I know how good a player he is.

"It's my job to find a system and a way of playing that gets the best out of him."

The delay in confirming Keane’s new deal is not an isolated incident.

Former boss Leam Richardson is understood to have agreed his last contract with Latics last summer, although it was only announced last October – just weeks before his departure.

