Latics fell behind inside four minutes when Christ Tiehi conceded a cheap free-kick on the edge of his own box, and Juninho Bacuna curled a brilliant free-kick over the wall and past Ben Amos.

But the rest of the half saw Latics enjoy almost three-quarters of the possession, without really managing to lay a glove on their opponents.

Ashley Fletcher celebrates his equalising goal for Latics against Birmingham

The second half was much better, with Will Keane replacing Tiehi at the break.

Keane quickly forced a smart save out of John Ruddy, before Latics found a leveller on the hour mark.

Thelo Aasgaard fed James McClean down the left, and his cross was turned in at the far post by Ashley Fletcher.

There followed a crazy sequence of events that saw Birmingham hit the same post three times in the space of three minutes at the three-quarter mark.

First, Scott Hogan fired a penalty against the woodwork, which was absolutely justice done because Ryan Nyambe had made no contact with Bacuna in the box.

Referee Steve Martin thought otherwise, but his decision was anything but funny to most inside the DW.

Tahith Chong then fired against the post, before Maxime Colin’s beat Amos but not the woodwork.

Latics had one chance to win it in the final quarter, but Keane could only find the side-netting after rounding Ruddy.