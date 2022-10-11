REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Blackburn Rovers 0

Latics were right at it from the first whistle, with Tom Naylor – one of three changes to the starting XI – heading wide and the firing just off target.

Broadhead – another to step up from the bench – and Will Keane also forced good stops from Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kavinski.

Nathan Broadhead takes the congratulations after opening the scoring

At the other end, Ben Brereton-Diaz fired wide from Rovers’ only sight at goal in the first period.

The visitors made a double substitution at the break and sent on a third new-boy shortly after the restart.

But Latics remained on top and took a deserved lead on 62 minutes.

Keane dispossessed Scott Wharton in the box, only for his dinked effort to be parried by Kavinski.

Thankfully, the ball fell to Broadhead, who stabbed home from six yards.

Broadhead then have way to Thelo Aasgaard, who immediately headed over from a Tendayi Darikwa cross.

Darikwa himself then fired wide, with Brereton-Diaz again unable to hit the target when unmarked at the far post.

But Latics held on – relatively comfortably if truth be told – in the closing stages and four minutes of added time, with Ben Amos not having to make a save of ay note during the whole game.

