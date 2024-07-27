REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 - Aasgaard gives Latics a share of the spoils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thelo Aasgaard’s late leveller saw Wigan Athletic grab a 1-1 draw against Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in their latest pre-season friendly.

In their only home game of the summer programme, Latics were the better side throughout and Thelo Aaasgaard's fifth goal of pre-season to level the scores late on was the least they deserved.

Latics should have led early when brilliant skills from Dion Rankine, and a one-two with Josh Stones, saw the new man pull the ball back to Chris Sze, who was denied by the right leg of Aynsley Pears.

Thelo Aasgaard equalises for Latics against Blackburn

Great stuff again from Rankine down the right, this time involving interplay with Baba Adeeko, led to Kai Payne firing over the top.

After Josh Stones somehow won an aerial ball against Hayden Carter, Aasgaard found himself clean through, only for his chip over the goalie to land on the bar.

The first real chance for Blackburn saw Sondre Tronstad unleash a rocket from 20 yards, which Sam Tickle flicked on to the bar, then calmly caught it, like it was all part of the show.

There was a daft of changes at the break, including James Carragher, Mat t Smith, Scott Smith, and a first look at new-boys Toby Sibbick, Silko Thomas and Joe Hugill.

Thomas was quickly into the game, sending over a cross that Scott Smith headed inches past the post.

Blackburn looked like they'd won it against the run of play when Jack Vale finished coolly.