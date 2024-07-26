Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Maloney says he'll push for 'one more' addition to his Wigan Athletic squad - and then they'll be ready for the first half of the campaign.

The Latics boss has so far added eight players to his pool during the off-season, including three in the space of three days this week.

He believes the missing piece in the jigsaw is a full-back - and it could come in the shape of a very familiar figure.

Shaun Maloney is targeting one more addition to his Latics squad for the new campaign

Luke Chambers, who enjoyed a successful spell on loan with Latics in the second half of last term, is understood to be close to securing a loan return from Liverpool.

Without being drawn on the identity of any targets, Maloney is clear in what he wants.

"There's definitely room for one more, I'll push for one more," he said. "After that, I really like the squad.

"If there are any injuries, or anything we have to react to, then fine we've got that space. But I think we're looking at one more through the door.

"I would like to say this week I've pushed Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and Stevie (Gormal, head of recruitment) really hard to get the squad ready as quickly as we could.

"They knew what I wanted in pre-season, and it became difficult, but I pushed them hard this week - and Sarah the secretary - and I really thank them for their efforts.

"I've been quite demanding at times, but I do appreciate their efforts this week."

Maloney had previously said he was seeking two centre-forwards, having lost Charlie Wyke, Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis in the off-season.

After being frustrated in his attempts to bring back Academy product Kyle Joseph, currently with Blackpool, he finally added Joe Hugill on loan from Manchester United.

But with the versatility of his new signings - as well as those players already on the books - Maloney feels he's well stacked in attacking areas.

"Thelo (Aasgaard) has played No.9 for us last year, and Michael (Olakigbe) is capable of playing there as well.

"Look, we've got Joe and Josh (Stones) there, and I want to give those two the opportunity first up.

"Probably full-back is an area we're looking at with Sean Clare having left.

"And I really like Luke Robinson, but he's going to be out until at least September, maybe October, before he's fully flying.

"So that only leaves us (Steven) Sess (Sessegnon), Calvin (Ramsay) along with Harry McHugh and Jack Reilly, who have been doing really well.