REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 - Humphrys comes off bench to complete derby double

Stephen Humphrys scored the only goal at the DW as Wigan Athletic completed a fine League One double over neighbours Bolton Wanderers.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Feb 2024, 22:43 GMT
Wanderers – looking to avenge a 4-0 drubbing on home soil last August – had dominated the opening three-quarters.

But Latics goalkeeper Sam Tickle had kept them at bay with a string of fine saves.

Stephen Humphrys takes the plaudits after scoring the only goal against BoltonStephen Humphrys takes the plaudits after scoring the only goal against Bolton
Paris Maghoma, Eoin Toal (twice), Nathaniel Ogbeta and Josh Sheehan were all denied by the England Under-21 goalkeeper, as Latics struggled to get much going in the final third.

But it was the home side who took the lead with 21 minutes to go, when Humphrys – who had just replaced skipper Josh Magennis – played a one-two with Luke Chambers before prodding the ball under Joel Coleman.

The Bolton goalkeeper then made a superb save to deny Thelo Aasgaard, with Martial Godo firing just wide from a good position.

Wanderers almost levelled at the death, only for big centre-back Ricardo Santos to head wide from four yards.

