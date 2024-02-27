REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 - Humphrys comes off bench to complete derby double
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wanderers – looking to avenge a 4-0 drubbing on home soil last August – had dominated the opening three-quarters.
But Latics goalkeeper Sam Tickle had kept them at bay with a string of fine saves.
Paris Maghoma, Eoin Toal (twice), Nathaniel Ogbeta and Josh Sheehan were all denied by the England Under-21 goalkeeper, as Latics struggled to get much going in the final third.
But it was the home side who took the lead with 21 minutes to go, when Humphrys – who had just replaced skipper Josh Magennis – played a one-two with Luke Chambers before prodding the ball under Joel Coleman.
The Bolton goalkeeper then made a superb save to deny Thelo Aasgaard, with Martial Godo firing just wide from a good position.
Wanderers almost levelled at the death, only for big centre-back Ricardo Santos to head wide from four yards.