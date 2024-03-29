REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Burton Albion 1 - Latics held after spirited Brewers comeback

Scott Smith is congratulated after laying on the opening goal for Latics

Latics flew out of the blocks with a cracking strike from Scott Smith being parried out by Max Crocombe, with Matt Smith sending the rebound wide of the mark.

But Scott Smith was not to be denied and, two minutes before half-time, he looped over a cross from the right, and Sam Hughes bundled the ball into his own net.

Credit to the visitors, they almost levelled within a minute of the restart when Joe Hugill's shot beat Sam Tickle, only to rebound off the post.

And it was 1-1 on 54 minutes when John Brayford forced the ball home from close range after Latics failed to clear a corner,

As Burton pushed for a winner, Tickle made a fine save to deny Steve Seddon, before Latics seized control in the final quarter.

Scott Smith's cross was headed against the bar by Thelo Aasgaard and, from the resulting corner, the ball was forced home, only for the flag to be up on the far side for an alleged push.

Crocombe made good late saves to deny Luke Chambers and Aasgaard, with substitute Martial Godo sending over a teasing cross from the byline that somehow beat everyone in the six-yards box.

Latics remain 12th in the League One table, with 51 points now from their 40 matches played.