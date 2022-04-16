REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Cambridge United 2

Wigan started brightly and Will Keane was only inches away from applying a finishing touch to Josh Magennis' inviting cross.

But the visitors were looking to get at the league leaders at every opportunity, and certainly weren't playing like a mid-table side 'on the beach'.

Josh Magennis tries to get the ball over the line

And they took the lead on 33 minutes when Harvey Knibbs fired past Ben Amos from the edge of the box.

Amos then had to make a fine save to keep out Adam May's 25-yarder

But he was powerless to prevent Cambridge doubling their advantage two minutes before half-time, when Sam Smith buried a header into the top corner.

It could have been even worse, with Knibbs wriggling through before pulling his shot, from bang in front, well wide of goal.

Latics made a couple of changes at the break, with Jason Kerr and Tom Pearce taking over from Gwion Edwards and Graeme Shinnie.

That meant a return to the three-at-the-back system Latics had employed in recent weeks, and the players immediately looked more at home.

Stephen Humphrys also replaced skipper Tendayi Darikwa, with Callum Lang being shunted back to right-wing-back, in a final throw of the dice.

Latics did pull one back 13 minutes from time, when Tom Naylor headed home a brilliant Max Power cross.

But Latics were indebted to goalkeeper Amos for pulling off a superb save to keep out George Williams' header from a May corner.

And there was still time for even more goalkeeping heroics, in the six added minutes.