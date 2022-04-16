REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Cambridge United 2
Wigan Athletic suffered a shock home defeat to Cambridge United as the League One title race was blown wide open at the DW Stadium.
Wigan started brightly and Will Keane was only inches away from applying a finishing touch to Josh Magennis' inviting cross.
But the visitors were looking to get at the league leaders at every opportunity, and certainly weren't playing like a mid-table side 'on the beach'.
And they took the lead on 33 minutes when Harvey Knibbs fired past Ben Amos from the edge of the box.
Amos then had to make a fine save to keep out Adam May's 25-yarder
But he was powerless to prevent Cambridge doubling their advantage two minutes before half-time, when Sam Smith buried a header into the top corner.
It could have been even worse, with Knibbs wriggling through before pulling his shot, from bang in front, well wide of goal.
Latics made a couple of changes at the break, with Jason Kerr and Tom Pearce taking over from Gwion Edwards and Graeme Shinnie.
That meant a return to the three-at-the-back system Latics had employed in recent weeks, and the players immediately looked more at home.
Stephen Humphrys also replaced skipper Tendayi Darikwa, with Callum Lang being shunted back to right-wing-back, in a final throw of the dice.
Latics did pull one back 13 minutes from time, when Tom Naylor headed home a brilliant Max Power cross.
But Latics were indebted to goalkeeper Amos for pulling off a superb save to keep out George Williams' header from a May corner.
And there was still time for even more goalkeeping heroics, in the six added minutes.
Top scorer Keane looked a certain scorer when he got his head to another pinpoint Power delivery, but Dimitar Mitov not only made an incredible save, but he also regained his feet to parry the ball behind before Magennis could pounce.