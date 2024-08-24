REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Crawley Town 0 - Thelo gives Tics vital first victory of campaign

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Aug 2024, 17:13 BST
Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring the only goal against CrawleyThelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring the only goal against Crawley
Thelo Aasgaard popped up with the only goal of a tense and nervy clash as Wigan Athletic edged Crawley Town to secure their first win of the season.

After back-to-back league setbacks against Charlton and Reading – and a Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Barnsley – it was all about the result at the Brick Community Stadium.

And Aasgaard was on the spot on the half-hour mark to nod home Luke Chambers’ left-wing cross, via a slight deflection off visiting defender Joy Mukena.

Credit to Crawley, they have it a real go in the second period, and Sam Tickle had to be alert to twice deny Ade Adeyemo, with Chambers also having to hack the ball away from deep inside the six-yard box.

Dion Rankine and Silko Thomas were impressive down the flanks for Latics, with the latter having a ‘goal’ chalked off for offside early on, before being denied by Joe Wollacott in the second period.

Joe Hugill fired over the top late on, with Latics also losing midfielder Matt Smith to a worrying looking injury.

