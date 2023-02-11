REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Huddersfield Town 0
Jack Whatmough’s late header against Huddersfield gave Wigan Athletic their first victory in three months – and lifted them off the foot of the Championship.
The big defender had said in the lead-up that the game would be the biggest since he arrived from Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.
And he popped up at the end to nod home James McClean’s deep corner – and hand Shaun Maloney the three points in his first home game in charge.
The game itself had been every bit as nip and tuck as one would expect given the precarious league position of both sides.
Ben Amos had made a couple of fine saves to keep Town out, with Latics struggling to force his opposite number into much work.
However, a raft of attacking changes in the second half – including the introduction of Tom Pearce, Ashley Fletcher and Thelo Aasgaard – helped to tip the balance Wigan’s way.
And only goal difference separates Latics from fourth-bottom Cardiff, with Latics having yet to concede a goal under Maloney's stewardship.