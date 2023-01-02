REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Hull City 4
Wigan Athletic suffered a third 4-1 defeat in the space of a week after being mauled by Hull at the DW Stadium.
Latics served up their worst first-half display of the campaign and were fortunate to only trail by one goal.
Tigers skipper Jacob Greaves was on hand on 17 minutes to fire past Jamie Jones with his left foot.
Nathan Broadhead took over from Callum Lang at the interval, and the home side raised their game markedly.
Broadhead levelled the scores himself with a close-range header off James McClean’s corner on 63 minutes.
But as Latics pushed for a winner, they were punished three times in the last 12 minutes.
First, Oscar Estupinan fired home with the help of a deflection off Jack Whatmough.
Then substitute Tyler Smith added a quickfire brace to rub salt into Wigan wounds.
Latics’ attention now switches to the FA Cup, ahead of next weekend’s trip to Luton.