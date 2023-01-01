Latics begin the New Year with plenty of work to do, having slipped to the bottom of the Championship after a wretched festive programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Toure tries to turn things around on the pitch, Latics will also be hard at work off the field, with a month to bolster the squad for the run-in.

It looks like being a very busy January transfer window for Kolo Toure and Latics

And the Latics boss has warned fans to expect outgoings as well as incomings as he makes his own mark on the club.

"At the moment, we are focusing only on the next game," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But obviously when the window opens, there will be movement for sure.

"There are players who want to stay, there are players who want to go, and we have to assess the situation and see what we will do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether he expected to be very busy, Toure replied: "It's difficult to say right now.

"It depends on the players' will as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I say, there's players who want to move, and players who want to be here.

"But we are working hard on that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toure remained coy on what budget - if any - he will be working to, with the loan market again expected to be the main port of call.

When asked whether he had to move players out in order to bring players in, he added: "We are working on it, we are talking with the CEO (Mal Brannigan), of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The window opens soon and, as you know, there is always movement.

"There's players who want to come in, there's players who want to go out, and it's up to us to make the right decisions at the right time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toure has already admitted Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones and Jamie McGrath – who are out on loan at Hearts, Kilmarnock and Dundee United respectively – remain on his radar regarding possible recalls.