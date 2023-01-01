Some players want to go in January - Wigan Athletic boss
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure admits there will be 'movement for sure' - both in and out - during the January transfer window.
Latics begin the New Year with plenty of work to do, having slipped to the bottom of the Championship after a wretched festive programme.
While Toure tries to turn things around on the pitch, Latics will also be hard at work off the field, with a month to bolster the squad for the run-in.
And the Latics boss has warned fans to expect outgoings as well as incomings as he makes his own mark on the club.
"At the moment, we are focusing only on the next game," he said.
"But obviously when the window opens, there will be movement for sure.
"There are players who want to stay, there are players who want to go, and we have to assess the situation and see what we will do."
When asked whether he expected to be very busy, Toure replied: "It's difficult to say right now.
"It depends on the players' will as well.
"As I say, there's players who want to move, and players who want to be here.
"But we are working hard on that."
Toure remained coy on what budget - if any - he will be working to, with the loan market again expected to be the main port of call.
When asked whether he had to move players out in order to bring players in, he added: "We are working on it, we are talking with the CEO (Mal Brannigan), of course.
"The window opens soon and, as you know, there is always movement.
"There's players who want to come in, there's players who want to go out, and it's up to us to make the right decisions at the right time."
Toure has already admitted Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones and Jamie McGrath – who are out on loan at Hearts, Kilmarnock and Dundee United respectively – remain on his radar regarding possible recalls.
On the flip side, Latics are vulnerable to Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Ashley Fletcher (Watford) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Huddersfield) being recalled by their parent clubs.