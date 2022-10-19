Will Keane celebrates opening the scoring against Middlesrough

Boro started the brighter with Tommy Smith's cross being headed just wide by Chuba Akpom.

The visitors were almost in again when Isiah Jones seized on a loose ball and shot goalwards, only to be denied by the legs of Ben Amos.

At the other end, Latics started to get going, with James McClean having a stinging strike well blocked by Smith.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa went even closer when his long-range shot was touched on to the bar by Zach Steffen at full stretch.

The respite was only temporary, however, with McClean's corner being headed home by Will Keane 11minutes before half-time.

Wigan were unable to hold on to the lead until the break, though, with Jack Whatmough failing to cut out a long ball down the left, and Duncan Watmore cross was finished well by Jones.

Boro almost went in front two minutes after the restart, when Darragh Lenihan's cross was headed against the bar by Watmore, with Keane booting away the loose all from the goalline.

And they made sure with their next attack just four minutes later, Watmore battling through and toe-poking it past Amos.

It was all Boro at this point, and number three arrived just before the hour mark when Hayden Hackney beat Amos from fully 30 yards.

Latics sent on Graeme Shinnie, Callum Lang and Nathan Broadhead for Darikwa, Joe Bennett and Charlie Wyke with 25 minutes still to go.

But Boro were dominant and only an offside flag denied Matt Crooks from close range.

Latics couldn't keep dodging bullets, though, and Akpom made it 4-1 from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

Josh Magennis took over from Keane, and nice feet from Broadhead at least brought a fine save out of Steffen.

But Latics' night was summed up when Lang limped off in the closing stages with what appeared to be a aggravation of the ankle injury from which he'd only just returned.