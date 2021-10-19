REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 MK Dons 2

Charlie Wyke celebrates opening the scoring

Latics flew out of the traps and their early enterprise was rewarded by the opening goal on 20 minutes.

Will Keane provided the cross from the right, and Wyke slotted home from close range.

However, the visitors had arrived boasting the highest possession stats in League One at almost two-thirds.

And they grabbed a deserved equaliser on the half-hour mark, when Daniel Harvie crossed for Peter Kioso to bury a header past Ben Amos

Wigan were stunned, and it went from bad to worse for Leam Richardson's men seven minutes later, when a cross from the flicked first off Jack Whatmough before Wigan skipper Tendayi Darikwa got the final touch.

It was almost 3-1 shortly after the restart, when a free kick towards the far post somehow evaded every MK body in the box and went out for a goal-kick.

MK were almost in again when a lovely passing move cut Latics open, and only a desperate slide from Callum Lang - of all people - scooped the ball away from the waiting Mo Eisa, who was in on goal.

Max Power tried his best to get Latics back into it, but his sensational cross from the right was just in from of Wyke and Lang.

And not even the introduction off the bench of Gavin Massey, Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys in the final quarter could get Latics back on level terms.