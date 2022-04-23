REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Plymouth Argyle 1

Wigan started well and Jordan Cousins - in for his first start since December - headed just over from Joe Bennett's corner.

There then followed a crazy sequence where Tendayi Darikwa's cross found Callum Lang, whose shot was parried by Michael Cooper,

Jack Whatmough

The ball rolled along the line and Will Keane was denied a tap-in by a despairing flick by a visiting defender.

Tom Pearce drilled the ball straight back in, only for Keane to stab the ball over from point-blank range.

Lang then fired just wide, before Max Power sent a couple of inswinging corners inches beyond the far post.

Plymouth would have been delighted to get to half-time on level terms, and Power headed inches wide shortly after the restart.

Wigan's profligacy seemed to encourage the visitors, who then enjoyed their best spell.

And a horrible mistake from Latics goalkeeper Ben Amos - when he fumbled a routine free-kick - led to Luke Jephcott tapping home from close range on 64 minutes.

Conor Grant was then inches away from doubling the lead, as he fired just over the top.

Credit to Wigan, who hauled themselves back on level terms when a corner went all the way through the goalmouth, for Jack Whatmough to drill home at the far post.

Latics then did everything to notch the goal that would have secured promotion and the title.

Lang looked to be brought down in the area, only for the officials to wave play on.

He then forced a superb save from Cooper, before seeing another effort deflected just wide.

At the other end, Dan Scarr headed against the bar in a rare Plymouth attack.