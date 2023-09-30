REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Portsmouth 2: Wyke sees red as Latics crash to defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics had an early shout for a penalty when a driving run from Thelo Aasgaard took him into the Pompey box, and he went to ground as he chopped the last defender, but the referee saw nothing untoward.

The first real sight of goal came after a lovely ball from Baba Adeeko found Godo, who laid it off to Scott Smith, whose shot flew over the top.

Baba Adeeko challenges for the ball against Portsmouth

At the other end, a Portsmouth cross was half-cleared to Paddy Lane, 20 yards out, but his half-volley was superbly blocked by Kell Watts.

Smith then led a Latics break and played in Wyke, who was eased off the ball by a defender, with the official again waving play on.

Wigan's pressure finally told on 27 minutes, when sublime build-up play by Wyke and Smith opened the door for Godo, who cut in off the left and found the far post with his right foot.

However, the lead only lasted four minutes, with Jack Sparkes' corner was flicked on by Colby Bishop, and Regan Poole got the final touch.,

Wigan were frustrated again when the ball was played into Smith on the edge of the box, with Godo unmarked behind him, only for a defender to take him to ground – but again there was no whistle.

And the home side's frustration was exacerbated eight minutes from the break when Paddy Lane fired past Sam Tickle, via a slight deflection off Watts.

It was all Pompey at this moment, and only a fine block by Smith deflected a Marlon Pack effort behind

Latics' task became even harder within four minutes of the restart when Wyke was shown a straight red card for a scissor-type challenge on Pack in the centre of the field.

Both benches became involved in the technical area, resulting in yellow cards for Wigan assistant manager Graham Barrow and his Portsmouth counterpart Jon Harley.

Credit Wigan, despite the numerical disadvantage, they kept going forward, and they looked to be denied a stonewall spot kick when the ball clearly hit the arm of a defender, only for Will Finnie to again let play continue.

Gavin Whyte and Alex Robertson almost wrapped up the points for Pompey, only for Tickle to produce two fine saves