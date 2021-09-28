REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Charlie Wyke in action against Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls took the lead in comedy/agonising fashion, as a long diagonal ball forward was nodded back to his goal by Max Power, who turned with horror to see Ben Amos had come for the cross and was unable to get back in time.

Credit to Latics, they were almost level inside a minute, when Charlie Wyke's cross found the head of Will Keane, only for Bailey Peacock-Farrell to make the save.

Wednesday came close to doubling their advantage when a great strike from Callum Paterson forced a fine save from Amos, with the rebound from Jaden Brown flying over the top.

Keane saw a left-foot rocket tipped round the post for a corner, before seeing a header land on the roof of the net at the start of the second period.

Wednesday remained a threat on the counter, and the lively Lee Gregory smashed the ball against the bar from the edge of the box.

The next goal was always going to be pivotal, and it arrived on the hour mark - to the away side.

Again Latics pressed the self-destruct button, with Jack Whatmough trying to let the ball roll out for a goal-kick, and having his pockets picked by Gregory, whose cross was volleyed in by Paterson.

Latics' attempts at a response were initially thwarted by Peacock-Farrell, who stood up strong to deny Lang, who was then fouled in the box by Marvin Johnson.

Wyke sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot, but Wednesday saw out the last 10 minutes - plus stoppage-time - to secure the points.

Indeed, only a superb save from Amos, to keep out a Gregory drive, prevented further damage.