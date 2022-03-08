REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 Sutton United 1 (Sutton win 7-6 on penalties)

The League Two outfit had given as good as they'd got during the 90 minutes, against a Latics side packed full of senior players.

Latics gave the ball away cheaply and Will Randall slotted past Jamie Jones from close range.

James McClean fires home the equaliser

James McClean levelled the scores with a rasping drive six minutes before half-time after good work from Tom Pearce.

But Latics couldn't force a winner in the second half, despite sending on Gwion Edwards, Max Power and Will Keane for the final quarter.

With no extra time, Power missed Latics' first spot kick in the shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Jones did his pal a favour by saving Sutton's second penalty, with Graeme Shinnie, Keane, McClean and Josh Magennis then scoring theirs.