REPORT: Wigan Athletic 1 West Brom 1

Latics came flying out of the blocks, with a superb response to Saturday’s mauling by Burnley.

And Josh Magennis gave them a deserved lead, with a real centre-forward’s goal inside seven minutes.

Josh Magennis opens the scoring against West Brom

The big man was always second best while chasing on to a long, hopeful ball from the back.

But he muscled his way past West Brom centre-back Semi Ajayi, before volleying home brilliantly from just inside the box.

However, as they pushed for a second goal, Latics pressed the self-destruct button at the midway point in the half.

Tom Naylor sold Jack Whatmough horribly short with a pass from the centre-circle.

Karlan Grant seized his opportunity and, with Whatmough backing off, rifled into the bottom corner past Ben Amos.

In truth, the rest of the game wasn’t a great spectacle, with neither side looking like possessing the necessary quality to work the opposition goalkeeper.

Latics threw on Nathan Broadhead, Charlie Wyke and Thelo Aasgaard in the final quarter to try to tip the balance their way.