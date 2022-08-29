Wigan Athletic eyeing 'a couple more' incomings before deadline

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richardson has brought in three players - Ryan Nyambe, Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher - during the off-season.

But after the loss of Gavin Massey (Port Vale), Kell Watts, Tom Bayliss, Glen Rea (returned to parent clubs Newcastle, Preston and Luton respectively), Jamie McGrath and Jordan Jones (signed season-long loans with Dundee United and Kilmarnock respectively) from last season's squad, he is on the look-out for 'two or three' additions before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Leam Richardson

And the suspected dislocated shoulder suffered by skipper Tendayi Darikwa against Burnley has only complicated matters.

"I've had headaches all the way through this transfer window, so another one doesn't make any difference," he said.

"Look, we're always striving to be better, we're always striving to improve.

"I always say as a manager of a football club, if you get enough transfer windows right, to make those steps you want to make, to mould what you want to mould, you'll do all right.

"I still think we're two or three of them off, partly because of where we've come from, and having to work a hundred miles an hour last year, to make that happen.

"We're still very much a progress."

Richardson also dismissed the suggestion Saturday's crushing defeat had been an eye-opener as to the challenge of even being competitive in the Championship.

"No, we know our challenges, we're under absolutely no illusions as to what's in front of us," he added.

"I'm very experienced at this level, I've been here before, and I know what it takes to consolidate at this level.

"I've known for a long time the challenges we face as a football club.

"We highlight them together, collectively, and we'll continue to strive to improve.

"You just look at the situation with Jordan Cousins, Gwion Edwards hasn't been involved, Tendayi Darikwa is now looking doubtful.

"You're going to need as big a squad as possible, and it's important we get a couple more in this week."