This 109th-minute volley from Charlie Hughes earned all three points for Latics against Wycombe

The half-overhead kick volley from Hughes was pretty much the only piece of quality in an otherwise dour encounter at the DW, noteworthy almost for a near-20 minute delay following an injury to the referee.

Hughes had earlier tried his luck from his own half, and that was about it for the first half.

The incident the game perhaps needed to spark into life arrived 10 minutes after the restart when referee Adam Herczeg was caught in a midfield sandwich including Stephen Humphrys.

And after a delay lasting the best part of 20 minutes - while a qualified whistler was found in the crowd - he was replaced in the middle by fourth official Steven Rushton.

Wycombe thought they'd scored when Kieran Sadlier got a touch on to Luke Leahy's shot, which massively deceived Sam Tickle - only for the offside flag to go up.

Hughes then released Steven Sessegnon with a sensational defence-splitting pass, only for the shot to be pulled wide of the post.

Wycombe almost nicked it when Richard Kone's shot needed a brilliant save from Tickle, with the rebound going behind off the attacker.