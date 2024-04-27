Josh Magennis celebrates opening the scoring for Latics

Having started the campaign with minus eight points, Latics ended it with a third successive win as goals from Josh Magennis and Jonny Smith saw them home with plenty to spare.

Baba Adeeko almost opened the scoring in the early stages, seeing a powerful shot tipped round the post by Jed Ward.

After Magennis headed wide from a Smith cross, Thelo Aasgaard's header forced a good save from an increasingly overworked Ward.

Rovers briefly threatened as ex-Latics man Scott Sinclair saw a shot deflected just wide, but that was about as good as it got for the visitors.

Magennis steered home a Luke Chambers cross on the half hour, and from then on it was only ever a case of how many Latics would score.

Smith doubled the lead three minutes after the restart after cutting in from the right and firing home into the far corner of the net.

Magennis thought he'd added number three when he finished another Chambers cross, only to turn and see the flag up for offside.

Aasgaard bent a brilliant effort from 25 yards inches over the top, before substitute Martial Godo fired past Ward - only for James Wilson to somehow get back and miraculously clear the ball from right on the line.