Sam Tickle has double reason to celebrate at the annual Wigan Athletic awards night

Sam Tickle was the big winner at Latics' annual awards night on Thursday

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was named Player of the Year, and Players' Player of the Year in front of more than 300 supporters at the DW Stadium.

Tickle only made his league debut in the final game of last term against Rotherham, but his appearance against Bristol Rovers this weekend will complete a full house this season.

Scott Smith was named the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club’s Away Supporters' Player of the Year, while Josh Stones won the PFA Community Champion accolade.

Charlie Hughes won the poll for the Future Fund Player of the Year award, with Matt Smith voted as the Newcomer of the Year