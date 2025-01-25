Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A goal in either half from James Carragher and Jonny Smith saw Wigan Athletic return ways thanks to a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium.

Latics made the perfect start as Joseph Hungbo's right-wing free-kick was nodded home by James Carragher on six minutes for his first senior goal.

Dale Taylor fired just wide from 25 yards as Latics ripped into their opponents.

Jonny Smith is mobbed after scoring Latics' second goal against Bristol Rovers

However, they were given a warning when a mistake at the back gifted possession to Gatlin O'Donkor, whose shot was well saved by Sam Tickle.

Latics almost fluked a second goal when a Thelo Aasgaard shot from the edge of the box took a massive deflection off a defender and looped just wide of the far post.

But Latics had another let-off when Luke Thomas took advantage of another mistake at the back, only for Carragher to fly across and quash the danger.

It took an incredible save at point-blank range from Tickle to deny O'Donkor an equaliser off Lino Sousa's cross.

And more than a few Latics fears were eased when Rovers themselves pressed the self-destruct button at the back, allowing Taylor to tee up Smith for No.2.

It could and perhaps should have been three only seconds later, but Aasgaard saw his shot from 12 yards beat Josh Griffiths only to come back off the bar.

The result sees Latics move up to 16th place in League One, with 33 points from their 26 matches played – nine points off the play-offs with a game in hand.