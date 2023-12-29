REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Carlisle United 0 - Latics rediscover winning touch to end 2023 in style
Aiming to halt a run of three defeats in a row, Latics came flying out of the traps and hit the post inside two minutes.
Jonny Smith's deep corner was headed back in by Charlie Hughes and flicked goalwards by Liam Morrison, only for the ball to strike the woodwork.
Latics were ahead inside 16 minutes, however, when Stephen Humphrys' burst into the area was only halted by the flailing leg of Josh Emmanuel.
And skipper Josh Magennis - one of the four changes in the starting XI - converted the spot-kick in emphatic style.
A brilliant move from Latics saw Liam Shaw drive towards the edge of the box, only to send his shot just over.
A 30-yard rocket from Humphrys almost took Thelo Aasgaard's head off, before the home side had two decent-looking penalty shouts - both for handball - waved away.
At the other end, Emmanuel's bid to make amends for conceding the penalty saw him fire just over the bar of Sam, Tickle, who had barely touched the ball by this point.
And it was no surprise when Latics doubled their advantage on 36 minutes, when another Smith corner was flicked on by Hughes for Morrison to flick the ball home from close range.
Another right-wing cross was headed over by Shaw, who claimed he was being held as he challenged for the ball before Aasgaard completely miskicked from eight yards with the goal gaping.
The only negative point at the break was that the game hadn't already bene put to bed, such was Latics' dominance.
And they were given a warning shortly after the restart when Tickle had to act smartly to flick over a Ryan Edmondson effort.
After Jordan Jones replaced Humphrys, who picked up a knock just before half-time, Carlisle threatened again when Robinson's free-kick was steered just past the far post by Jack Armer.
And Carlisle probably knew it wasn't going to be their night when another Robinson set-piece was somehow headed wide by former Wigan striker Joe Garner on the edge of the six-yard box