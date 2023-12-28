Wigan Athletic target Premier League defender - and nephew of former Warriors great!

Wigan Athletic have targeted Brighton defender Odel Offiah to bolster their defensive ranks for the second half of the campaign.

The name of Offiah could be back on a Wigan team sheet in the form of young defender Odel

The 21-year-old - the nephew of former Warriors and Great Britain rugby league winger Martin - has spent the first half of the campaign on loan in Scotland with Hearts.

Ahead of that switch, Brighton technical director David Weir – dad of ex-Latics Academy star Jensen – said: “Odel has been around the first team picture for a while now, but we want him to get regular minutes.

“It was great for us to have another academy graduate get their first taste of Premier League football last season, something Odel had earned.

"And we’re looking forward to seeing how he adapts to this new challenge in Scotland. We wish him the best of luck for the season.”

However, his time in Scotland has been affected by injury and medical issues, and it's understood Brighton are now ready to recall him, to send him back out to join Latics.

Offiah has experience of Premier League football, coming on as a late substitute in the defeat at Nottingham Forest at the end of last term.

He was also an unused substitute in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United.

Offiah could well be a direct replacement in the Latics squad for Omar Rekik, who has been on loan from Arsenal.