REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Charlton Athletic 1

Again, Latics weren't quite at their best, but they dug in and showed their mettle, to move six points behind leaders Rotherham - with two games still in hand.

The visitors flew out of the blocks and could have been two up inside 15 minutes.

They took the lead with only seven minutes gone when Elliott Lee was able to send an unmarked header at the far post past ex-Addicks stopper Ben Amos.

Stephen Humphrys celebrates his late goal

Lee then sent in a stinging strike that looked goalbound until it hit a team-mate on the backside.

The ball rebounded out to former Wigan midfielder Alex Gilbey, who swung his left foot and saw his effort hit the bar.

Wigan's attempts at a response were thwarted by the officials, who somehow missed Josh Magennis being completely taken out just inside the box, which left the home players, management and fans incensed.

The increased atmosphere played into Wigan's hands, and the home side levelled the scores on 26 minutes.

Referee Tim Nield this time spotted Callum Lang being tripped in the box, and Will Keane - back from injury - smashed home his 16th goal of the campaign from 12 yards.

Wigan then took control without really forcing visiting goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray into much in the way of work.

But that was put right 16 minutes from time, when substitute Humphrys - on for Keane - grabbed what proved to be the winner.

Max Power's deep cross was headed back by Jack Whatmough, and Humphrys swivelled before finding the bottom corner with a cool finish.