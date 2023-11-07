REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Peterborough United 1: Macca cracker makes it five wins in six for Tics

Callum McManaman came off the bench to fire home a dramatic winning goal against Peterborough United to give Wigan Athletic a fifth win in their last six matches.

Latics came flying out of the traps and were ahead inside six minutes.

Jordan Jones created the opening from the left, and his cross was prodded home by Martial Godo, who stole a march on the visiting defence.

Callum McManaman celebrates his dramatic late goal against Peterborough

After Hector Kyprianou was booked for scything down Jones as he attempted another counter, Latics came within inches of doubling their lead.

A lovely ball through the centre of the field found Callum Lang, who chopped back on to his right foot, only to shoot just wide of the right-hand upright.

At the other end, Latics were indebted to a great diving save from Sam Tickle to deny Harrison Burrows from 25 yards.

But Latics ended the half as strongly as they'd started it, and really ought to have had more to show for their domination.

Stephen Humphrys used Lang as a decoy, but his shot was comfortably saved, before Jones went even closer.

The Northern Ireland international - enjoying the best spell of his Latics career - cut in off the left and unleashed a stunning strike that beat the goalkeeper, only to bounce back off the crossbar.

Credit Peterborough, they took stock at half-time, and really gained control of the game.

David Ajiboye looked a likely scorer when the fall fell at his feet 20 yards out, only for Charlie Hughes to literally throw himself into the path of the shot and make a fine block.

Another good block from Hughes then denied Ephron Mason-Clark, before Posh did find an equaliser nine minutes after the restart.

Ajiboye crossed from the right, and Kwame Poku smashed the ball home at the far post, with Tickle helpless.

Tom Pearce and Chris Sze took over from Jones and Stephen Humphrys, with Josh Stones and McManaman then relieving Lang and Godo.

Still Posh looked the more likely scorers, though, with Ajiboye cutting in off the right, and seeing a left-foot shot whistle just over and wide.

The substitutions were making an impact, however, and it was McManaman who restored the Latics lead with eight minutes to go, blasting home from the edge of the box.