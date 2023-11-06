Wigan Athletic boss faces anxious wait over in-form defender injury verdict
Saturday's victory at St James' Park was Latics' fourth in their last five matches - all finishing 2-0.
However, the negative aspect of the day was Clare limping off during the first half after he receiving lengthy treatment on the field.
"Sean had a knock on his hip, very early in the game, which he struggled to get through," said Maloney.
"He tried his best to overcome it, but he just couldn't.
"I hope he's okay, because Sean's another one...he didn't have a pre-season.
"He trained four days with us after an ankle operation and played (on the opening day) against Derby.
"In the last couple of weeks, we've been able to see the best of Sean.
"I hope this is a quick one, and he's available as quickly as possible."