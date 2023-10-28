News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Shrewsbury Town 0: Third win in a week sees Latics on Cloud Nine

Wigan Athletic won 2-0 for the third time in seven days as Shrewsbury Town were well beaten at the DW Stadium.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Shrews played all but four minutes with 10 men after ex-Latics defender Chey Dunkley - making his first return since leaving in the summer of 2020 - was red-carded for bringing down Thelo Aasgaard as he bore in on goal.

Read More
Club icon named Honourary President of Wigan Athletic Supporters Club.

And after that it was practically attack against defence as the visitors desperately tried to keep Latics at bay.

Callum Lang is mobbed after scoring Latics' second goal against ShrewsburyCallum Lang is mobbed after scoring Latics' second goal against Shrewsbury
Callum Lang is mobbed after scoring Latics' second goal against Shrewsbury
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lovely skills from Martial Godo saw him glide into the area only to fire straight at Marko Marosi, another former Wigan player.

Stephen Humphrys was looking bright again, forcing one good save from Marosi and then putting across a lovely ball that no-one could get on the end of.

It was Humphrys who opened the scoring 11 minutes before the break when he was given too much time and space 20 yards from the away goal.

Clever work down the left from Jordan Jones led to a cross that Shrews defender Mal Benning connected with at the far post and it was relieved to see it come back off his own post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Latics started the second half as they ended the first, with Baba Adeeko seeing a shot deflected just wide of the post, with the goalkeeper scrambling to get there.

Humphrys then somehow managed to head wide of an open goal from a yard, after Godo had picked him out from the left.

Latics went closer still a minute later when Jones cut in off the left and bent in a brilliant strike that beat Matosi but struck the crossbar.

The home side made a triple change on 65 minutes with Lang, Callum McManaman and Josh Magennis replacing Liam Shaw, Godo and Humphrys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And two of the new men combined with a minute as McManaman's cross was headed home in emphatic fashion by Lang – his first league goal in open play since September last year.

Only a fine save from Marosi denied Aasgaard another goal, with Stones firing over an empty goal in stoppage-time after the ball landed at his feet 35 yards from goal.

Related topics:Chey Dunkley