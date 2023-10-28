REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Shrewsbury Town 0: Third win in a week sees Latics on Cloud Nine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrews played all but four minutes with 10 men after ex-Latics defender Chey Dunkley - making his first return since leaving in the summer of 2020 - was red-carded for bringing down Thelo Aasgaard as he bore in on goal.

And after that it was practically attack against defence as the visitors desperately tried to keep Latics at bay.

Callum Lang is mobbed after scoring Latics' second goal against Shrewsbury

Lovely skills from Martial Godo saw him glide into the area only to fire straight at Marko Marosi, another former Wigan player.

Stephen Humphrys was looking bright again, forcing one good save from Marosi and then putting across a lovely ball that no-one could get on the end of.

It was Humphrys who opened the scoring 11 minutes before the break when he was given too much time and space 20 yards from the away goal.

Clever work down the left from Jordan Jones led to a cross that Shrews defender Mal Benning connected with at the far post and it was relieved to see it come back off his own post.

Latics started the second half as they ended the first, with Baba Adeeko seeing a shot deflected just wide of the post, with the goalkeeper scrambling to get there.

Humphrys then somehow managed to head wide of an open goal from a yard, after Godo had picked him out from the left.

Latics went closer still a minute later when Jones cut in off the left and bent in a brilliant strike that beat Matosi but struck the crossbar.

The home side made a triple change on 65 minutes with Lang, Callum McManaman and Josh Magennis replacing Liam Shaw, Godo and Humphrys.

And two of the new men combined with a minute as McManaman's cross was headed home in emphatic fashion by Lang – his first league goal in open play since September last year.