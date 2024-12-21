REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Shrewsbury Town 2: Dale double in vain as Tics press self-destruct button
Taylor put Latics ahead inside nine minutes when he got the final touch to a Thelo Aasgaard volley, off a superb training-ground routine corner sent over by Jonny Smith.
Latics dominated the rest of the first half without managing to score further goals.
And although Sam Tickle had to make a good save at the beginning of the season to keep out a Jordan Shipley free-kick, Latics doubled their advantage eight minutes after the restart.
Matt Smith won the ball and managed to hold off Aasgaard – who tried to take the ball off him – before supplying Taylor, who fired home with a cool finish.
After Baba Adeeko was denied by a good save from Jamal Blackman, Shrewsbury were given a lifeline at the three-quarter mark when Will Aimson diverted a right-wing cross past a helpless Tickle at the near post.
And the visitors nicked a draw with three minutes to go when an extremely rare error from Tickle saw the Latics goalkeeper fumble a cross into the path of George Lloyd, who stabbed the ball home from close range.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.