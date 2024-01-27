Thelo Aasgaard wheels away after putting Latics 2-1 ahead

Latics had the perfect start when Josh Magennis converted a fifth-minute penalty after a Sean Clare cross had hit the arm of a visiting defender.

However, they were pegged back on 15 minutes when a long ball was flicked on for Jamie Reid to volley past Sam Tickle from close range.

Latics were playing well, though, and regained the lead seven minutes before half-time when Jordan Jones' free-kick found its way to Thelo Aasgaard, who showed phenomenal skill to lob the ball over the last defender before flicking it beyond the advancing goalkeeper.

It could - and perhal;s should - have been 3-1 in first-half stoppage-time when Charlie Hughes headed home from Jonny Smith's corner, only to be penalised for minimal contact on his marker.

Latics had a let-off within seconds of the restart when, after another long ball was flicked on, Reid this time headed wide from bang in front of goal.

But the equaliser arrived midway through the second period, with Stevenage skipper Carl Piergianni - who seconds earlier had been perhaps fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after clattering Magennis - headed into the far corner of the net.

And the comeback was complete nine minutes from time when Louis Thompson drilled home from 20 yards.