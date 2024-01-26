Charlie Goode made a hugely promising debut for Latics against Wycombe in midweek

The Latics boss is also excited at the prospect of Goode helping the likes of Young England star Charlie Hughes to step up another level due to the lifting of pressure on those around him.

"I know exactly what he brings off the field as much as on it," said Maloney, who moved for Goode on a loan deal from Brentford as soon as Omar Rekik's return to Arsenal was confirmed last week.

"I've relied very heavily on Josh Magennis and others this season for leadership, and I need that kind of character out there on the pitch.

"As far as Charlie (Hughes) is concerned, I also need him to be pushed by the right kind of character.

"He's only 20, he's not had a full season in the first team, and I'm relying on handing him the armband and being the reference point in our defensive line, to organise others.

"That's a lot on a player who's only been in the first team for a year, and I really made a point of trying to get Charlie (Goode) here to be that player.

"This is why we fought so hard to get him, when we knew Omar wasn't going to be staying."

The arrival of Goode is almost 12 months to the day since Maloney brought in Martin Kelly on loan from West Bromwich Albion - for precisely the same reason.

"I think a year ago it was Martin Kelly, and 12 months down the line it's Charlie Goode," Maloney acknowledged. "Just having people like that - and Jason Kerr, who's coming back from injury - can only help Charlie, and also Liam (Morrison).

"It's about taking pressure off them, but also pushing them at the right time, and knowing when to be aggressive."

While Goode has put pen to paper until the end of the campaign, his contract at Brentford is also up this summer.

So is he playing for a long-term contract with Latics?

"We're not quite there yet," admitted Maloney. "In terms of a guy and a character, he's certainly the kind of person I'd love to have around at the club.

"But we're just not there yet in terms of the project, and making decisions on senior players yet."

Goode made a hugely positive debut against Wycombe in midweek before being substituted late on - a remarkable effort considering he suffered a heavy knock to his shoulder in the opening skirmishes.

"I really hope his shoulder injury is okay," added Maloney. "It actually happened after two or three minutes, and he really did not want to come off.

"It was only when he couldn't defend properly at set-plays that we had to make a decision.

"Outside of set-plays, I thought he was brilliant, the way he took the defensive line up and showed calmness with the ball.