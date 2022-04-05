REPORT: Wigan Athletic 3 Accrington Stanley 0

The home side endured a difficult opening half-hour, during which they struggled to get anything going.

Indeed, Yeboah Amankwah and Matt Butcher squandered decent chances to put Stanley ahead in the first quarter.

Wil Keane celebrates his goal

Wigan missed a guilt-edged opportunity to nose in front when Tendayi Darikwa's cross was somehow headed wide by Joe Bennett from six yards.

But the former Cardiff left-back soon made amends, curling a beautiful free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards to register his first goal for the club eight minutes before the break.

After that, it was only ever a question of how many Wigan would score.

Josh Magennis headed Max Power's sublime free-kick home three minutes before half-time, for his third in four goals at club level.

And Will Keane made it 3-0 on 57 minutes, following up to tap home after Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin dropped a Power free-kick at his feet.

Only a fantastic save from Savin prevented Darikwa making it four, with Bennett seeing another effort deflected wide.

There was still time for Callum Lang to hit the bar and then fired into the side netting as Stanley managed to keep the scoreline respectable.

Latics are now three points ahead of Rotherham, who slip to third spot, having played the same number of games.