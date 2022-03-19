REPORT: Wigan Athletic 4 Morecambe 1

The opening goal came on 19 minutes, when skipper Tendayi Darikwa's cross was nodded home by Josh Magennis, for his second goal in two matches.

Wigan had a massive let-off when centre-back Jack Whatmough sliced a Ryan Cooney cross just past his own post.

The home side were then indebted to goalkeeper Ben Amos for pulling off a fine save to deny Aaron Wildig.

Will Keane forces home Wigan's third goal

But they rode their luck and doubled the lead a minute before half-time, when James McClean's corner was flicked on by Tom Naylor, and Jason Kerr turned it home at the far post.

Morecambe gave themselves a lifeline within four minutes of the restart, when Cole Stockton's shot was handled in the box, and Dylan Connolly converted the penalty.

But Wigan secured the points with two goals in the space of two minutes midway through the second period.

A Darikwa cross was headed back in by Magennis, and nodded goalwards by Tom Naylor before Will Keane applied the final touch.

Then Stephen Humphrys got the goal his all-round performance deserved when he volleyed home from the edge of the area, after twice being denied by visiting goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Latics are now only one point behind leaders Rotherham, who surprisingly lost at home to Shrewsbury, with two games in hand.