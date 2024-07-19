REPORT: Wigan Athletic play in goalless draw against National League North side Chorley

By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Jul 2024, 21:27 BST
In their second pre-season fixture, Wigan Athletic played in a 0-0 draw against National League North outfit Chorley.

New signing Will Aimson and Scotsman Jason Kerr made their first pre-season appearances at Victory Park, while Latics were without the likes of Sam Tickle, Josh Stones, Sean Clare and Charlie Hughes, with another friendly in less than 24 hours against AFC Fylde.

It was a game of few chances for both sides, with Chorley’s Scott Wilson missing the best opportunity in the opening 45 with a free header in front of the goal - but the defender failed to find the target.

Wigan Athletic drew 0-0 with National League North side Chorley in their second pre-season fixture

On his first senior appearance, youngster Christy Edwards remained lively down the right edge but there was nothing to split the two sides at the break.

Andy Lonergan was forced into action just beyond the hour mark, producing two great back-to-back saves to first deny a freekick from Adam Blakeman, before tipping a goal-bound header over the crossbar from the resulting corner.

Wigan Athletic had three late chances in an attempt to break the deadlock, including a long-range effort from Harry McHugh, but couldn’t find the back of the net with a 0-0 draw playing out.

