Tyrese Francois says his move from Fulham to Wigan Athletic was a 'massive decision' - but is confident it will be 'the perfect step for me'.

The Australia Under-23 international midfielder - who turned 24 earlier this week - has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Latics.

“I am very happy to be here, and I can’t wait to get started," he said. "It was a massive decision, but it’s the next chapter.

New Latics signing Tyrese Francois gets used to his new surroundings

"I need to play games and show what I can do, and this is the perfect step for me.

Francois becomes Shaun Maloney's fifth signing of the summer, after loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Dion Rankine from Chelsea and Will Aimson from Exeter City.

"We are delighted to welcome Tyrese to our football club," said the Latics boss. "He is an extremely gifted footballer, who has spent the last 10 years with Fulham, having moved to London from Australia.

"He is both combative and tenacious and will add a lot to our midfield. He is a player that I am looking forward to working with, and hopefully, he can have a really successful time with us."

Francois, who was born in Sydney, joined the Fulham Academy just over a decade ago when his family moved over here.

He's played in the Premier League and the Championship during his time at Craven Cottage, as well as being called up into the full Australia squad.

After loan spells in Croatia with NHK Gorica and Denmark with Vejle, Francois is ready to embrace the next stage of his career.

"I am really pleased we have been able to add Tyrese to our squad on a two-year deal," said sporting director Gregor Rioch.

"He is a talented and competitive midfielder who we have been tracking for a while and I’m delighted he is now a Wigan Athletic player.”

Francois was not signed in time to be considered for the trip to Chorley on Friday night.

He is, however, desperate to show Latics fans why Maloney and Rioch were so keen to bring him in.“I’m not the biggest in size so I pride myself on being technically good," he said. "I like the ball at my feet but to run and put my heart on my sleeve.

"I will do as much as I can for the team. Hopefully, I can excite the fans and bring positive results."

Latics have built up a nice little understanding with Fulham since Maloney took charge, as a result of his ties with Cottagers boss Marco Silva – a former team-mate at Hull City.

Martial Godo enjoyed a successful campaign on loan last term, while Francois is needs no introduction to Steven Sessegon, who joined Latics on a permanent deal last summer.

"Yeah, I've known Sess for more than 10 years, we came through the Academy at Fulham together and I'm massively excited to be playing alongside him,” added the new-boy.

"We've remained friends since he left Fulham, and it's going to be special to be sharing the pitch with him again. The sooner I can get out there and start to build those connections with the whole team, the better."