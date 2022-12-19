REPORT: Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United
Wigan Athletic will spend Christmas Day in the bottom three after falling to defeat against Sheffield United in Kolo Toure’s first home game in charge.
Will Keane had a great chance to open the scoring inside 80 seconds, only to drill over the bar from just outside the box.
Latics had the first of three big shouts for a penalty turned down after Tom Naylor's shot appeared to be blocked by a visiting hand.
At the other end, Latics were indebted to Jamie Jones for saving brilliantly to deny Iliman Ndiaye, before Curtis Tilt blocked the follow-up from Sander Berge.
However, the Blades scored from the resulting corner, with John Egan planting a free header home on eight minutes.
Only a great block from Curtis Tilt denied James McAtee, who then saw a fine shot tipped round the post by Jones.
Latics suffered a blow when Jack Whatmough had to be helped off, and replaced by Rarmani Edmonfds-Green.
And the man's first involvement came when he looked as though he had his shirt pulled as he tried to get his head to a corner just before half-time.
Latics fell 2-0 down 11 minutes after the restart when skipper Tendayi Darikwa gave the ball away, and Billy Sharp punished him with a deadly finish into the bottom corner.
Darikwa and Joe Bennett made way for Ryan Nyambe and Thelo Aasgaard, to join Jordan Cousins, who had taken over from Naylor at half-time.
And Aasgaard almost made a difference within seconds of his introduction, after Lang had seen a shot brilliantly parried out by Wes Foderingham.
The rebound fell to Aasgaard, whose goalbound effort was clearly saved on the line by a United defender, only for the referee to once again elect not to whistle.
Latics broke through on 65 minutes when Foderingham couldn't hold McClean's cross-shot and Broadhead tapped home from a yard.
Replays showed the on-loan Everton man was offside, but Latics will feel they were owed one by the officials.
Despite Ashley Fletcher’s late cameo up top, Latics were unable to fashion an equaliser, as the Blades cemented second spot in the table.