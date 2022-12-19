News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

REPORT: Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United

Wigan Athletic will spend Christmas Day in the bottom three after falling to defeat against Sheffield United in Kolo Toure’s first home game in charge.

By Paul Kendrick
45 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 10:47pm

Will Keane had a great chance to open the scoring inside 80 seconds, only to drill over the bar from just outside the box.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss reveals early thoughts on January transfer window
Hide Ad

Latics had the first of three big shouts for a penalty turned down after Tom Naylor's shot appeared to be blocked by a visiting hand.

Nathan Broadhead slots home Latics' response at the DW
Most Popular

At the other end, Latics were indebted to Jamie Jones for saving brilliantly to deny Iliman Ndiaye, before Curtis Tilt blocked the follow-up from Sander Berge.

However, the Blades scored from the resulting corner, with John Egan planting a free header home on eight minutes.

Hide Ad

Only a great block from Curtis Tilt denied James McAtee, who then saw a fine shot tipped round the post by Jones.

Latics suffered a blow when Jack Whatmough had to be helped off, and replaced by Rarmani Edmonfds-Green.

Hide Ad

And the man's first involvement came when he looked as though he had his shirt pulled as he tried to get his head to a corner just before half-time.

Latics fell 2-0 down 11 minutes after the restart when skipper Tendayi Darikwa gave the ball away, and Billy Sharp punished him with a deadly finish into the bottom corner.

Hide Ad

Darikwa and Joe Bennett made way for Ryan Nyambe and Thelo Aasgaard, to join Jordan Cousins, who had taken over from Naylor at half-time.

And Aasgaard almost made a difference within seconds of his introduction, after Lang had seen a shot brilliantly parried out by Wes Foderingham.

Hide Ad

The rebound fell to Aasgaard, whose goalbound effort was clearly saved on the line by a United defender, only for the referee to once again elect not to whistle.

Latics broke through on 65 minutes when Foderingham couldn't hold McClean's cross-shot and Broadhead tapped home from a yard.

Hide Ad

Replays showed the on-loan Everton man was offside, but Latics will feel they were owed one by the officials.

Despite Ashley Fletcher’s late cameo up top, Latics were unable to fashion an equaliser, as the Blades cemented second spot in the table.

Sheffield UnitedWill KeaneTom Naylor