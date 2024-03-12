Latics couldn't find a breakthrough against a determined Wycombe rearguard

The home side scored what turned out to be the only goal after 20 minutes, when Josh Scowen lashed the ball towards goal from a tight angle and it somehow found its way through the hands of Sam Tickle.

Latics had their best spell in the one added minute at the end of the half which said everything about how much improvement was needed in the second period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three changes at the break - Matt Smith, Jordan Jones and Martial Godo for Liam Morrison, Baba Adeeko and Jonny Smith - underlined Shaun Maloney's need for vast improvement.

And after Beryly Lubala sent a free header wide from six yards shortly after the restart, Latics pretty much set up camp in the Wycombe half.

A Jones cross found Godo, who steered the ball just wide via a deflection, before Chris Sze and Charlie Kelman took over from Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys as Latics went all in for the last half-hour.

A good cross from Scott Smith was headed wide by Thelo Aasgaard, before an even better delivery from Jones deserved far more than for Kelman to miss the target from eight yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nice footwork from Sze created an opening, only for his left-foot shot to roll just wide of the post.

Godo then crossed for Aasgaard to head goalwards, only for the ball to clip a defender on its way behind.

Another Aasgaard header was then tipped round the post by Franco Ravizzoli, who made an even better save when Charlie Hughes met the resulting corner on the volley.

As the game entered the seven added minutes, Sze was forced off after taking a hefty blow to the head, with Tom Pearce coming on in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was time for one more Wigan chance, only for Jones to cut in and see his shot well saved by the home goalkeeper.